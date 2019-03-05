|
JAMES 'JIM' GLENN WAGNER, Jr., 64
LAKELAND - James 'Jim' Glenn Wagner, Jr. went to be with his heavenly Father on February 23, 2019 after an aviation accident in Winter Haven, FL.
He was born to James G. Wagner, Sr. and Alice Wagner in Waco, Texas on January 15, 1955. Jim was the middle child among his two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Judalon Wagner Ryan and his brother in law William 'Bill' Clark. He is survived by his loving wife, Jinny Wagner of 35 years, his sister Valjean Clark, his daughter Jamie Wagner, his grandson James D. Nunez, and his son in law Luis M. Nunez.
His love for planes and flying started early, he was first introduced to the aviation world at the age of 15 when he worked as a line boy at Jack Brown's Seaplane Base. He used to ride his bike all the way from his house in Lakeland to the Seaplane Base in Winter Haven just to work and accumulate flight hours for his pilot's license. He graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1973 and a year later joined the Air Force where he became a Flight Engineer for 9 years from 1974-1983. He turned his Air Force and flight instruction experience into a 40 year career as an A&P mechanic, commercial and corporate pilot. He was very active in the community as a member of the Quiet Birdmen, Masons, Lakeland Elks Club and Shriners. He was also very involved with his church, Highland Park Church of the Nazarene, where he volunteered regularly with his wife at the HP Café where he learned to make a mean Frappuccino. Family time came first for him and there was nothing he loved more than spending time with his loved ones. His spare time was usually spent hanging by his pool, fishing, grilling, boating, golfing, playing with his dog and just loving life. He loved many and was beloved by many.
There will be an intimate memorial service for close family & friends of Jim Wagner at 10am Sat. March 9 in the main sanctuary at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019