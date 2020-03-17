|
|
JAMES 'GREG'
GREGORY TURNER
BRADLEY - James 'Greg' Turner, age 40, passed away March 11, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Greg was born in Bartow, Florida on July 1, 1979. He lived in Bradley most of his life. He was a union boilermaker, a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife: April Turner, daughters: Sydney & Emma Turner, stepdaughter: Aubrey Parker, mother: Sheila Brock and father: Thomas 'Lynn' Turner, maternal grandfather, Frank Alberson.
His family will receive friends Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home: Chapel, 1300 Highway 60 E. Mulberry, Florida, 33860.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020