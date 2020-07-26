1/1
JAMES H. "JAY" ENGLISH
1959 - 2020
JAMES H. 'JAY'
ENGLISH, Jr., 60

LAKELAND - James H. English, Jr. 'Jay,' 60, of Lakeland, died on July 20, 2020.
He was born on September 18, 1959 and lived his entire life in Lakeland, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Janice, their daughter Kristen, sisters Cathy Lamb and Rachel (Tony) Gilbert, beloved grand animals, as well as numerous extended family members.
He was an avid wood worker, he loved to fish, and tinker in his shed. He was a friend who was always there when someone was in need. We will all miss his love and friendship but find solace in knowing he is at peace and surrounded by those loved ones who have gone before him.
Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Rest in peace Jay. Gone to soon. You'll be missed by so many loved ones. Comfort comes from our faith knowing that we all will be reunited again in heaven. Prayers for the family and a special guardian angel.
Condolences
Frank and Dot Gossy
Frank Gossy
Friend
