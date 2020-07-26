JAMES H. 'JAY'
ENGLISH, Jr., 60
LAKELAND - James H. English, Jr. 'Jay,' 60, of Lakeland, died on July 20, 2020.
He was born on September 18, 1959 and lived his entire life in Lakeland, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Janice, their daughter Kristen, sisters Cathy Lamb and Rachel (Tony) Gilbert, beloved grand animals, as well as numerous extended family members.
He was an avid wood worker, he loved to fish, and tinker in his shed. He was a friend who was always there when someone was in need. We will all miss his love and friendship but find solace in knowing he is at peace and surrounded by those loved ones who have gone before him.
Services will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Kidney Fund.
