Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
JAMES MILLS
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
JAMES H. MILLS Obituary
JAMES H.
MILLS, Jr., 59

BARTOW - James H. Mills, Jr., age 59, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019.
James was born in Troy, Alabama on May 7, 1959, to James H. and Elois (Meeks) Mills, Sr. James moved from Frostproof four years ago to Bartow. He was a truck driver and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister and nephew. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Teresa, Mills, son Justin (Katie) Mills, daughter Monica (Brian) Sellers, special son Rocky Hatfield, sisters Cathy Cattret, Rhonda Dease and Vicki Chapman, grandchildren Sophie, Bailey,Macie, Paislee & Kiley and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy 60 E. Mulberry, FL.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
