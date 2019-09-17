|
|
JAMES H.
PALMATIER, Jr.
4/10/56 - 9/10/19
LAKE WALES - Jim Palmatier of Lake Wales passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born on April 10, 1956 in West Chester, Pennsylvania the son of James H. Palmatier and Elinor M. Palmatier.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diane Palmatier; mother Elinor Palmatier of Frostproof; brother Timothy Palmatier (Cindy); sister Carol Palmatier; three children, Tonya Mansure (Brian), Jim-my Lee Palmatier (Angel) & Frank McCaulley (Laura), 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Barbara Craig; brother-in-law Bill Craig (Connie), sisters-in-law Beverly Duna-way (Jerry), Sue Duncan (Woody); former Spouse Tina Smith of Harrisburg, PA.
In lieu of a service, the family will hold a Celebration of life that will be later announced.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019