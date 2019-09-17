Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PALMATIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. PALMATIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES H. PALMATIER Obituary
JAMES H.
PALMATIER, Jr.
4/10/56 - 9/10/19

LAKE WALES - Jim Palmatier of Lake Wales passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born on April 10, 1956 in West Chester, Pennsylvania the son of James H. Palmatier and Elinor M. Palmatier.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Diane Palmatier; mother Elinor Palmatier of Frostproof; brother Timothy Palmatier (Cindy); sister Carol Palmatier; three children, Tonya Mansure (Brian), Jim-my Lee Palmatier (Angel) & Frank McCaulley (Laura), 8 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Barbara Craig; brother-in-law Bill Craig (Connie), sisters-in-law Beverly Duna-way (Jerry), Sue Duncan (Woody); former Spouse Tina Smith of Harrisburg, PA.
In lieu of a service, the family will hold a Celebration of life that will be later announced.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.