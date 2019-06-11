|
JAMES H.
ROWELL
LAKELAND - James H. Rowell passed away June 7, 2019 at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lakeland, Florida.
James was born in Brantley County Georgia in 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Hardie Rowell. He entered the Army Air Corps and transitioned to the Air Force during and following WW II. Among his military awards were the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Crew Wings, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and American Defense Service Medal. James served in Japan, England, Canada and multiple USA air bases until his retirement in 1966. During his service he completed programs at the Air Force NCO Academy and Mercer University.
After retiring from the Air Force James moved his family to Lakeland, Florida where he pursued a second career in hospital administration at Lakeland Regional (then Lakeland General) and the former Polk General Hospital. James spiritual life was very important to him. He was active in Air Force Chapel programs and after many years as a Deacon at Lakeside Baptist Church, he enjoyed the fellowship at Scott Lake Baptist Church. James enjoyed traveling in Europe, the Middle East and the USA with Pat, his wife of 65 years. They crisscrossed the country in their RV named the 'Silver Falcon.' He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends and family. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a volunteer for Little League Baseball, LHS Band Parents Association, and Boy Scouts.
James was preceded by his wife Claudean 'Pat' Rowell.
James is survived by son Randolph Rowell (Jean), daughter Jamie Rowell Burris (Patrick), Grandchildren Steven Rowell (Mollie), Kim Rowell Cook (William III), Mollie Burris, Andrew Burris, Shannon Burris and four Great Grandchildren: Kelsey, Lindsey and Kylie Cook and Olivia Rowell.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday morning (June 11, 2019) at the Chapel of Frye Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Burris, Steven Rowell, Kelly Rowell, Cade Rowell, Brian Rowell, and David Royster. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com .
Published in Ledger from June 11 to June 12, 2019