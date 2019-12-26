Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for James Skelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. "Bubba" Skelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. "Bubba" Skelton Obituary
JAMES H.
'Bubba'
SKELTON

LAKELAND - James H. 'Bubba' Skelton, 85, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence in Lakeland. Born January 19, 1934 in Arcadia, FL, Mr. Skelton was a longtime resident of Polk County.
He was a Deputy with the Polk Sheriff's Department for 15 years, after serving with the Bartow Police Department for several years. He was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving three tours in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Skelton, a brother: Robert Skelton; 3 sons: Lee, Michael and William Skelton. He was survived by his daughters: Tammy Olivella and Robin Pack of Lakeland, and a brother: Frank Skelton, Dundee, six grandchildren & seven great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.Interment with honors will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -