JAMES H.
'Bubba'
SKELTON
LAKELAND - James H. 'Bubba' Skelton, 85, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his residence in Lakeland. Born January 19, 1934 in Arcadia, FL, Mr. Skelton was a longtime resident of Polk County.
He was a Deputy with the Polk Sheriff's Department for 15 years, after serving with the Bartow Police Department for several years. He was a master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving three tours in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Skelton, a brother: Robert Skelton; 3 sons: Lee, Michael and William Skelton. He was survived by his daughters: Tammy Olivella and Robin Pack of Lakeland, and a brother: Frank Skelton, Dundee, six grandchildren & seven great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.Interment with honors will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019