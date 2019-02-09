|
JAMES 'BUD'
HARPER, 91
AUBURNDALE - James 'Bud' Harper, age 91, passed away on February 7, 2019 in Lakeland.
He was born on July 25, 1927 in Pansy, Alabama to John & Cleone Harper. Bud was a Polk County resident for 70 years coming from Alabama. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, worked as a Barber for Please You Barber Shop and loved fishing & hunting. Bud was also a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church for 57 years where he served as a deacon for 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers & 2 sisters. Bud is survived by: his wife of 66 years: Irene Harper, sons: Mike (Sharon) Harper & Tim (Sandy) Harper, daughter: Peggy Lee, all from Auburndale, grandchildren: Brett (Elizabeth) Harper, Jeremy (Joanna) Harper, Brayton Harper, Brandon (Amber) Harper, Jared (Courtney) Forrester, Tayler (Dustin) Russell, and Quinn (Kari) White, and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation for Bud on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Lena Vista Baptist Church, 213 Florida Drive, Auburndale, FL from 10:00am - 11:00 am. Funeral Service will start at 11:00am. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019