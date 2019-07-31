|
|
JAMES HENRY
HARRISON, 83
LAKELAND - James Henry Harrison, 83, suddenly passed away @ Lakeland Regional Health on Friday, July 26, 2019.
James, often called 'Henry' or 'Red' by family and friends was born in Center Hill, FL, Aug. 24, 1935 to Geanie and Frank Harrison. Raised in Wahneta with a large family of 2 brothers, 5 sisters, 6 stepsisters and 3 stepbrothers, he moved to Bushnell to live and work with the Bullock family on a share crop farm while finishing high school. He was drafted into the Army as a medic in the State of Washington from 1957 - 1959. On return to Florida, he married Elizabeth Jones Byrd and settled in Winter Haven beginning a career in paving contracting with 'Superior Paving' from 1959 - 1980, learning and loving roadwork. In 1980, he started up and operated a paving company he named 'Grade-A- Way, Inc.' with a partner Laurice Earnest, until 1992. He met and married a Canadian travel nurse, Marilyn on Sept. 23, 1992. He sold his share in the company in order to travel and they drove every state in the U.S., all the provinces of Canada and most of Mexico. They cruised to Italy, Portugal, Canary Islands and the Caymans. Returning to Lakeland, FL, for the winter months, he took a nursing assistant course and worked 3 years in Carpenter's Home, Oakbridge and Auburndale. He liked to say 'one nursing shift was far harder than digging a ditch all day.'
He returned to roadwork with KCA in Tampa and mapped streets in Bonita Springs and Pompano Beach for a couple of summers in 2004 & 2005. Following that, he worked part time for the City of Lakeland inspecting roads in the city until he finally retired in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his Mom, Dad and all siblings, as well as lifetime friends, Wiley Radney, Gene Jones, Bill Daley and David Brown.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, his daughters, Sharon, Cindy, Corinne and Heather, 7 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.
He received his Master Mason 50 yr. certificate in Sept. 2018.
No services @ his request. Cremation @ All Cremation Options.
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019