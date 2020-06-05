JAMES 'JIM' IRA
FINK, 76
LAKELAND - James 'Jim' Ira Fink, 76, passed away peacefully at Lakeland Regional Health Center on 6/2/2020.
Born in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Howard and Wilma Fink, Jim moved to Lakeland as a young child and remained here till his death. He was a 1961 graduate of Lakeland High School.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966. Upon receiving his bachelor's degree from Florida Southern College, Jim had a 45-year career in the Human Resources Industry, working for Kraft Foods, Bee Gee Shrimp and finally as a Human Resource Consultant until his retirement.
He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne (Kirk) Fry, Sandra (William) Roth and his two grandchildren Morgan Roth and Zachary Roth.
The family will be having a private graveside service. The family knows that there are many who would want to honor and celebrate Jim's life. Therefore, they are asking that on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, friends and family take some time to walk through their neighborhood, greet neighbors, work in their yards or just enjoy some time outside while reflecting on your favorite memories of Jim. Time with family and being outside is how Jim would truly want to be remembered.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Camp Fire Sunshine Central Florida or BPOE Elks Lodge, 1291 Veterans Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
