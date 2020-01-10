|
JAMES ISAAC
PAIGE
LAKELAND - James Isaac Paige, 93, died peacefully on January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; three children; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Paige and grandson, Christopher Rogers.
Born in Brandon, FL, Jim, a Navy veteran, enjoyed a 39-year career in education and school administration. He taught Industrial Arts and Auto Mechanics for several years at FSC and Lakeland High School before entering school administration. Jim served as Assistant Principal at Crystal Lake Junior High, and then served as Principal at Fort Meade Junior/Senior High School from 1969-1979. He also enjoyed a second career of real estate investing, during which he developed many important friendships.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service on Monday, January 13, 2020 at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33803 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to College Heights United Methodist Church or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel. com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020