The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for James Paige
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Isaac Paige

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Isaac Paige Obituary
JAMES ISAAC
PAIGE

LAKELAND - James Isaac Paige, 93, died peacefully on January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann; three children; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Paige and grandson, Christopher Rogers.
Born in Brandon, FL, Jim, a Navy veteran, enjoyed a 39-year career in education and school administration. He taught Industrial Arts and Auto Mechanics for several years at FSC and Lakeland High School before entering school administration. Jim served as Assistant Principal at Crystal Lake Junior High, and then served as Principal at Fort Meade Junior/Senior High School from 1969-1979. He also enjoyed a second career of real estate investing, during which he developed many important friendships.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2-4 pm at the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, FL 33801 with a service on Monday, January 13, 2020 at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33803 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to College Heights United Methodist Church or the Florida United Methodist Children's Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel. com
Published in Ledger from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now