JAMES J.
ARMOLD, 95
LAKELAND - James J. Armold, 95, of Lakeland (Carpenters Estates), died peacefully on March 16, 2019.
He was born on Rebruary 13, 1924 in Newville, PA and spent most of his career as a post office manager in Baltimore, MD.
He is survived by two daughters, Judith Armold and Diana (husband Charles) Schnitzlein; 2 grandsons, Brian (wife Nicole) and Gregory (wife Amanda) Schnit-zlein; three great-grandchildren, Breanna, Brett, and Tess Schnitzlein; sister Laura (husband Roy) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland 33803. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to College Heights UMC or to Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland 33805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel. com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019