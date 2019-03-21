The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ARMOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. ARMOLD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES J. ARMOLD Obituary
JAMES J.
ARMOLD, 95

LAKELAND - James J. Armold, 95, of Lakeland (Carpenters Estates), died peacefully on March 16, 2019.
He was born on Rebruary 13, 1924 in Newville, PA and spent most of his career as a post office manager in Baltimore, MD.
He is survived by two daughters, Judith Armold and Diana (husband Charles) Schnitzlein; 2 grandsons, Brian (wife Nicole) and Gregory (wife Amanda) Schnit-zlein; three great-grandchildren, Breanna, Brett, and Tess Schnitzlein; sister Laura (husband Roy) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Blvd., Lakeland 33803. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to College Heights UMC or to Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland 33805.
Condolences may be sent to the family at heathfuneralchapel. com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now