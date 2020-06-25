Tekisha Mcgriff daughter. I Will always and miss my dad. I kbow he is in Heaven with the best man ever watching over me
I you
JAMES JEROME
HENDERSON, Sr.
U.S. Army Vet.
W. PALM BEACH - James Henderson, Sr., 66, died 6/12/20. Svc. Thurs. 6/24 at Pleasant Hghts Baptist Church, Riviera Beach. Int. S. Fl. Nat'l. Epps Mem. F.H.
HENDERSON, Sr.
U.S. Army Vet.
W. PALM BEACH - James Henderson, Sr., 66, died 6/12/20. Svc. Thurs. 6/24 at Pleasant Hghts Baptist Church, Riviera Beach. Int. S. Fl. Nat'l. Epps Mem. F.H.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.