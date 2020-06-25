JAMES JEROME HENDERSON
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES JEROME
HENDERSON, Sr.
U.S. Army Vet.

W. PALM BEACH - James Henderson, Sr., 66, died 6/12/20. Svc. Thurs. 6/24 at Pleasant Hghts Baptist Church, Riviera Beach. Int. S. Fl. Nat'l. Epps Mem. F.H.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
PLEASANT HEIGHTS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Interment
11:00 AM
SOUTH FLORIDA NATIONAL CEMETERY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 21, 2020
Tekisha Mcgriff daughter. I Will always and miss my dad. I kbow he is in Heaven with the best man ever watching over me
I you
Tekisha Mcgriff
Daughter
June 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful gentle man. You will forever be in my heart. To the family look to the hills witch cometh your help all your help cometh from the Lord Good bless you all is my prayer.
Pearlie Hill
Friend
June 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy from Pearlie Hill & Family.
Pearlie Hill
Friend
June 19, 2020
Jacqueline Henderson n Family
Jacqueline Henderson
Sister
June 19, 2020
Dear Uncle "Big",
You know that's a joke, cause I called you Big. And just for laughs & giggles, I would intentionally call you James.
I am sure you already know that I am and the whole family is going to miss the heck out of you. ❤
I was really looking forward to hearing you talk about this experience.
I keep remembering your walk, your talk and your mannerisms.
Love you & missing you forever.
Vette❤
Vette Meri
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved