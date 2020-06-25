Dear Uncle "Big",

You know that's a joke, cause I called you Big. And just for laughs & giggles, I would intentionally call you James.

I am sure you already know that I am and the whole family is going to miss the heck out of you. ❤

I was really looking forward to hearing you talk about this experience.

I keep remembering your walk, your talk and your mannerisms.

Love you & missing you forever.

Vette❤



