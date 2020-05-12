JAMES K. MAY
JAMES K. MAY

WINTER HAVEN - James K. May, passed away 04/30/2020. Born in Berlin, GA. He served several years in the Army, then moved to Winter Haven.
A man loved by all who knew him. His generosity & helpfulness knew no bounds.
He is survived by a sister, Grace Barfield, Moultry, GA, nephews Danny & Bob Johnson of Winter Haven, Eric Milgram of Sandy Hook, CT., and Joe Harris of Auburndale, FL; several grand nephews and nieces; and an uncle, Kenny. You will be forever in our hearts.

Published in The Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
