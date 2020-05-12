JAMES K. MAY
WINTER HAVEN - James K. May, passed away 04/30/2020. Born in Berlin, GA. He served several years in the Army, then moved to Winter Haven.
A man loved by all who knew him. His generosity & helpfulness knew no bounds.
He is survived by a sister, Grace Barfield, Moultry, GA, nephews Danny & Bob Johnson of Winter Haven, Eric Milgram of Sandy Hook, CT., and Joe Harris of Auburndale, FL; several grand nephews and nieces; and an uncle, Kenny. You will be forever in our hearts.
WINTER HAVEN - James K. May, passed away 04/30/2020. Born in Berlin, GA. He served several years in the Army, then moved to Winter Haven.
A man loved by all who knew him. His generosity & helpfulness knew no bounds.
He is survived by a sister, Grace Barfield, Moultry, GA, nephews Danny & Bob Johnson of Winter Haven, Eric Milgram of Sandy Hook, CT., and Joe Harris of Auburndale, FL; several grand nephews and nieces; and an uncle, Kenny. You will be forever in our hearts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2020.