JAMES K. MCGUIRE
JAMES K. MCGUIRE, 82

WINTER HAVEN - James K. McGuire, 82, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away September 20, 2020. Jim was born July 10, 1938 to Virgil and Elizabeth McGuire of Stanford, Kentucky. He was born again with Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1958. That walk continued throughout his life. Jim grew up loving sports and was an avid reader. After graduating from Stanford High School he went on to Asbury University. There he met his true and faithful love ('Ric') Alma Kirkpatrick. Upon their graduation from College they were married and he began his Teaching career. The first two years in Kentucky, the following 30 years were spent in Ohio as a Teacher, Coach, Principal and then a Superintendent of Schools in Cedarville. Upon retirement he felt the Lord leading him to teach again in Circleville at the Ohio Christian University. He also found time to work at Cooks Creek Golf Course. In 2004 Jim and Ric became Florida Snowbirds and later made it their permanent home. Anyone that knew Jim knew he was an ardent fan of the Cleveland Indians and especially his beloved U.K. Wildcats Basketball.
Jim is survived by his wife, 'Ric' (Alma Kirkpatrick) McGuire of 60 years, son Daron (Karin) McGuire of Lewis Center, Ohio, daughter Deidre (Mike) Ackerman of Evergreen, Colorado, sister Charlotte (Charles) Detherage of West Chester, Ohio, grandchildren Sawyer, Samantha, Kileigh and extended family members.
Jim was a true man of faith in God. This gentle Giant's heart desire was always to be helpful to others in any possible way he could. Jim was laid to rest in Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville Ohio. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Christian University McGuire Pickett Scholarship Fund, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com .

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
