JAMES K. "JIM" WEBB
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES 'JIM' K. WEBB, 72

MAYVILLE, N.Y. - James 'Jim' K. Webb, 72, of Mayville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020, following a brief illness, at his home.
He was born December 16th, 1947, in Westfield, NY, the son of the late Paul Valentine Webb and Nadine Henderson Webb.
He was a graduate of Mayville Central School, class of 1966. After high school, he attended Gannon University and was initiated as a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Jim finished his formal education at Ohio State before being drafted into the Army National Guard.
Jim was a born businessman and was proud to work in the family business. He often spoke about being self-sufficient at age 10, while contributing to the family business. At twelve years old, he was the youngest shareholder of Ford Stock and attended the annual shareholders meeting in 1959.
After being honorably discharged from the National Guard, he went on to run the family business, Webb's: Motel, Candies, Captains Table Restaurant, Bowling Lanes, and Chautauqua Lake Marina. He also helped facilitate the development of Webb's Candies in Davenport, Florida, and Webb's Copper Top Restaurant in Lake Wales, Florida. After Jim and wife (Sally) purchased Webb's Captains Table and Webb's Bowling Lanes in 1985, he went on to co-develop Webb's Square with his brother, John Webb in Davenport, Florida. Jim and Sally purchased and developed other properties, culminating with 'The Lodge at Chautauqua Lake.' The fractional-condominium hotel is scheduled to open in the late spring of 2021.
Early on, Jim answered the call to serve his community as a Director on the Chautauqua County Vacationland Association (now Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau) and was the board president in 1984-1985, presiding over the transformation into a tax-exempt non-profit corporation in 1985. He served as a director of the New York State Restaurant Association, Sea Lion Project, local Chamber of Commerce Chapter, and the Village of Mayville Planning Board. He was a founding member of the Mayville Ice Castle Extravaganza (now Presidents Day Winter Festival) and was instrumental in bringing the Chautauqua Lake Pops (Floating Stage) to Mayville.
Jim enjoyed being an entrepreneur and helping to promote the community. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, golfing, boating, and cheering for the Buffalo Bills, 'The Twelfth Man.' He also enjoyed spending time with the family watching the Cleveland Indians as well as the Kansas City Royals during spring training in Florida. You may have caught him early in the morning, 'paying attention to the details,'; taking care of the Flowers, and making sure things were picked up and swept in front of Webb's. He enjoyed all levels of politics, working on his brother John's campaigns in the '90s, and most of all, spending time with his entire family!
He is survived by his loving wife: Sally Thuran Webb, whom he married June 20th, 1970, a daughter: Heather (Mike) Mihalek of Cleveland, OH, a son: Benjamin (Amy) Webb of Mayville, NY, four grandchildren: Merrik and Maguire Mihalek and Teagan and Cord Webb, his brother John (Kathy) Webb of Winter Haven, FL, his sister Mary (Gary) Peck of Westfield, NY, his brother Paul (Judy) Webb of Mayville, NY, brother in law: Richard Straitiff of North Meyers Beach, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Anne Straitiff.
A private graveside ceremony took place in the Mayville Cemetery on Friday, June 19th, 2020. A celebration of Jim's life will take place on July 5th, at Webb's Captains Table, time will be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Village of Mayville Fourth of July Committee, P.O. Box 229, Mayville, NY, 14757; Chautauqua Lake Pops, Bemus Bay Pops, Inc., P.O. Box 9250, Bemus Point, NY, 14712; President's Day Weekend Winter Festival, P.O. Box 27, Jamestown, NY, 14702 and The Village of Mayville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 2, 1 South Erie Street, Mayville, NY, 14757.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
Webb’s Captains Table
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
139 S Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
(716) 753-7144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Jim's passing. He (with Sally) was a great boss and I loved working there in the summers. Much Love to Sally, Heather and Ben.
Katie O'Toole (Hedstrom)
June 21, 2020
Jim was my "Little Brother" in the TKE fraternity at Gannon University in Erie, Pa. Unfortunately, it was my last semester, when Jim pledged. So, I got to know him better at the fraternity reunions over the years. He was an upbeat, friendly guy and it was a true pleasure to call him my friend. I thought of Jim every time I drove on the New York State Thruway and saw the WEBB sign. Truly a great guy. My condolences to the Webb family.
Ted Esders
Friend
June 20, 2020
Jim and I were TKE fraternity brother's at Gannon College, in Erie,PA. He was a great guy to be with , always a happy smile and his great laugh. The 1960's-70's TKE fraternity at Gannon remains a close group of frater's and Jim was always there at our reunion events. He was one of the frater's I looked forward to seeing, he certainly will be missed, our sympathy to Sally and his entire family. YITB, Ed and Maryellen Brennan.
Ed and Maryellen Brennan
Friend
June 20, 2020
Rest in peace Jim. Gone too soon. I enjoyed being your classmate at MCS. Our class of 1966 was a classic and you were a big part of it. You will be remembered fondly by so many.
Linda DellaVecchia
Classmate
June 20, 2020
I knew Jim from the mid 1950's thru high school. I grew up a couple blocks from his childhood home. A go getter with a great personality who stepped into some big shoes to help drive the "Webb" legacy. Condolences to all his family and friends. A real loss to his family and community.
Jim Dudley
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved