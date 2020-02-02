|
JAMES R. KEETON
November 21, 1966 - January 31, 2020
CHICORA - James Keeton passed away on January 31, 2020.
He was born in Ashland, Kentucky on 11/21/1966.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Keeton. He is survived by his father Russell Keeton, stepmother: Ginger, sisters: Cathy (Larry) Paul & Lynnette Keeton, niece: Brittany, nephew: Bradley & Uncle Curt.
He will be especially missed by all his friends. His cats, Smokey & Mommy will miss snuggling up next to him and Our chiweenie, Bambi, will miss the extra treats he would sneak to her. A celebration of life is being planned. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Seigler F.H.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020