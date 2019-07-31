|
|
JAMES KEITH
DEVANEY, 33
AUBURNDALE - James Keith DeVaney of Auburndale, FL, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was 33. A native of Winter Haven, born to James and Ruth DeVaney, James has lived here his entire life. He graduated from Auburndale High School, enjoyed watching cooking shows, westerns, and helping his neighbors do yardwork. His main 'job' was printing recipes for family, neighbors, plus anyone else.
James is survived by his parents Jim & Ruth DeVaney of Auburndale, his brothers Chuck and Andy Glenn of Bethel, Ohio; his Aunt Becky and Uncle Harles Yates, cousins David Fields, Sheila Green and Bobby Jo Young of Winter Haven; his Aunt Dixie Dedmon of Auburndale, and cousin Bonnie Sturgil of Ohio; plus numerous other cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will be 10 AM Friday at the Living Water Church in Eagle Lake. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019