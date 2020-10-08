JAMES 'RUDOLPH' KIERCE, 82WINTER HAVEN - James 'Rudolph' Kierce, 82, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 at his residence.Born December 27, 1937 in Pelham, Georgia to Murdock and Georgia Kierce he moved here in 1980 from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He was a member of First Baptist Church Eagle Lake. James, also known to many as Rudolph, was Store Manager for McCrory's until his retirement. After retirement he owned Mitchell's Feed Store for several years until its closing. James enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with his family. He always had a joke to tell to anyone that would listen; a great sense of humor. We will miss that.Rudolph was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Sue Kierce in 2006; his parents; and a brother, Jack Kierce and a grandson, Jordan Kierce.He is survived by: his children, Randy (Dee) Kierce of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Tom (Andrea) Kierce of Lakeland, Vicki (Perry) Batson of Lake Wales, FL and Kenny (Lisa) Kierce of Winter Haven; a sister Becky Yates of Lake Wales, FL; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm till 2:00 pm, today, October 8, 2020 followed immediately by funeral services at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.Condolences may be sent at