JAMES L.
WARD, Jr., 64
LAKELAND - James L Ward, Jr. age 64 of Lakeland, Fl., passed away on March 28,2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was born on Feb. 21,1956 in Bartow, FL. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1974. He was employed by Ward's Heating and A/C for several years and after that was a building inspector for Polk County. He moved to Mount Plymouth, Fl. where he met his wife Judith Ward.
He also started his own business, Gator Enterprises. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was passionate about his restored El Camino and won many awards. He helped to organize a monthly car show in the community of Sorrento which is still being held today.
Jim is preceded in death by his father James L Ward, Sr. and his mother Evelyn Faye Ward.
Jim is survived by his wife Judith and sisters Faye Lynne Ward, Leslie Gayle Brock and Amy Marie Wright, 3 children Jamie Ward McCue, Justin Ward and Matthew Ward, 3 step children David Birchell, Gary Birchell and Jodi Gallup, 3 grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Gainesville, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020