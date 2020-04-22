Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. WARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES L. WARD Obituary
JAMES L.
WARD, Jr., 64

LAKELAND - James L. Ward, Jr. age 64 of Lakeland, Fl., passed away on March 28,2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Jim was born on Feb. 21,1956 in Bartow, FL. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1974. He was employed by Ward's Heating and A/C for several years and after that was a building inspector for Polk County. He moved to Mount Plymouth, Fl. where he met his wife Judith Ward.
He also started his own business, Gator Enterprises. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was passionate about his restored El Camino and won many awards. He helped to organize a monthly car show in the community of Sorrento which is still being held today.
Jim is preceded in death by his father James L Ward, Sr. and his mother Evelyn Faye Ward.
Jim is survived by his wife Judith and sisters Faye Lynne Ward, Leslie Gayle Brock and Amy Marie Wright, 3 children Jamie Ward McCue, Justin Ward and Matthew Ward, 3 step children David Birchell, Gary Birchell and Jodi Gallup, 3 grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Gainesville, Fl.
Always in our hearts.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -