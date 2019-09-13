|
|
JAMES LEE
ERSKINE
BAXTER, 82
WINTER HAVEN - James Lee Erskine Baxter, 82 of Winter Haven Florida entered the arms of his heavenly Father on September 11 2019, peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving wife and family.
James was born in Cullman, Alabama in 1937 and moved to Winter Haven, Fl. in 1947. A devoted Christian, he was a Deacon and Song leader at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church. As the Owner of James Baxter Trucking he worked tirelessly to provide for his family.
James was a devoted husband and father who is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie Baxter, his daughter Darlene Pate, his son Kevin Baxter/Audra Baxter his siblings Doris Hickman, Sue Fortner, Dale Baxter his 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church Saturday September 14th. Visitation from 10:30-11:30 Services immediately following Visitation.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019