JAMES LLOYD
LAMBERT, 75
OXFORD, GA. - James Lloyd Lambert, 75, of Oxford, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Magnolia Hospice.
He was born in Holly Pond, AL to the late Glovis and Emma Chambers Lambert. James proudly served our country in the US Navy. His hobbies included woodworking and watching old Westerns. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Georgie Lou Lambert, and granddaughter Chelsea Nicole Lambert.
Cherishing his memory are his sons and daughter in law, Curtis and Nikki Lambert of Covington, Wesley Lambert of Polk County, FL; daughters and son in law, Tracie and Joel Cope of Covington, GA, Paula Roberts of Polk County, FL; grandchildren, Joe Lambert, CJ Lambert, Wesley Lambert II, Alex Alred, Tiffany Knowlton; great grandchildren, McKinley Knowlton, Braylen Knowlton; brothers and sisters in law, Curtis and Ruth Lambert of Trussville, AL, Robert and Janice Lambert of Winter Haven, FL; sisters and brother in law, Linda and Ray Fowler of Tallahassee, FL, Mary 'Tiny' Brown of Clay, AL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020