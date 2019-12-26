|
JAMES M. 'BUBBA'
MATHIS, 78
WINTER HAVEN - After a hard battle with chronic illness and pain, James M. Mathis, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2019 while in Hospice care.
He is survived by three children Lori Cardillo, Michelle Hall and David Mathis, as well as six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two brothers Mike Mathis and Joe Mathis. James was born August 6th, 1941 in Bardwell, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents James H. Mathis and Elois Mathis.
James grew up on a small farm in western Kentucky; he loved riding his horse around the farm. In 1955, his family moved to Winter Haven where he graduated from Winter Haven high school. After high school, he became an apprentice ironworker and eventually a journeyman in Iron workers union local 808. This work carried him to iron and steel construction projects up and down the east Coast, Midwest in Central Florida. James worked in steel and iron construction for over 52 years until he was injured in a high fall while working on construction.
He was an avid supporter and contributor to organizations for the prevention of cruelty to animals.
He loved his own rescue companion, Buster. We will always remember his sense of humor and wit. He had us all laughing up to the end of his life. James requested to be cremated and the Interment of his Ashes to be in Bardwell, Kentucky.
A celebration of life will be on January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 am. at Steele's Family Funeral Services, Winter Haven, Florida.
The family would especially like to think the staff of Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL, for their constant, attentive care. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Remembrance of James to the good Shepherd Hospice.
God Bless you, peace and love to you Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and bro-ther.
We all will forever miss you, you are now free. We all now have another angel to watch over us.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019