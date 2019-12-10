|
JAMES MARTIN
DONALDSON, 90
LAKELAND - James Martin Donaldson of Lakeland FL passed away November 28, 2019 at age 90 in Community Heart/ Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis, IN, surrounded by family.
Born in Auburn, IN July 10, 1929, he was preceded in death by his parents Georgia (Phelps) and Newell Donaldson and more recently by his brother Joe of Auburn.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Gonser) of 66 years; sons Mark (Kathleen) of Fort Wayne IN, Eric (Mary Beth) of Denver CO, Roger of Casselberry FL and daughter Laura Lyons (John) of Valrico FL; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Jim and his father, Newt, were charter members of Elks Club #1978 in Auburn where Jim served as an officer. He commenced his career at Borg Warner Company in Auburn and later Chief Engineer at Safeguard PowerTech Systems, Federal Gear Division in Kendallville IN. He furthered his career as advanced transmission designer at GM Hydra-Matic in Ann Arbor MI until his retirement in 1995. Jim was a humorist, tinkerer and inventor, holding several patents in his name and was published with projects underway until his death.
At his wishes, a service will be private at a later date.
