Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
JAMES MELTON

JAMES MELTON Obituary
JAMES
MELTON, 82 &
VIRGINIA
MELTON, 76

LAKELAND - James Melton, 82, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Just 5 days later, on Aug. 11, 2019, his beloved wife, Virginia Melton, 76, passed away.
James and Virginia enjoyed going on long drives together, shopping at thrift stores, or any activities as long as they were together.
They are survived by their daughters, Vickie Melton, Wanda Melton, Amy (Dwight) Living-ston and Jackie Melton; daughters in love, Marsha (Charles) Moore and Marie (Reyes) Cardenas; sisters, Martha Finley and Nell (Mack) McIntyre; brothers, Marcus Col-lins, Laughton Collins and Edward (Jeannine) Melton; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many more adopted family members that held a special place in their hearts.
Visitation for James and Virginia will be Fri. from 10 - 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
