JAMES MICHAEL "LONGHAUL" ROEBUCK
JAMES MICHAEL 'LONGHAUL'
ROEBUCK, 57

THONOTOSASSA - James Michael Roebuck57, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday April 29, 2020, at Bay Tree Care, Palm Harbor, Florida.
He was a native Floridian, owned & operated his own dump truck service. He attended Fellowship Church in Lakeland for many years.
Michael was preceded in death by his loving father James W. Roebuck.
He is survived by his wife, Karla Roebuck, his daughters, Jessica & (Hans) Barsness, of CA, Tina Johnese of CA, Terri & (Peyton) Dering, of CA, stepsons Matthew & Marcus Etheridge of Tampa, and 12 grandchildren: Louise, Kloie, Lillian, Maggie, Millie, Rohan, Peyton, Thomas, Jhada, Faith, Angela, and Unique. His mother Vera 'Marie' Roebuck of Riverview, his sister Edwinna & (Andrew) Kamashian of Riverview, niece Jeannie McQuinn and children Jenna, Jaycie, & Elias, nephew Ronald & (Kirstan) McQuinn and son Ronnie.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, at 1 pm at Fellowship Church, 4405 N. Galloway Road. Lakeland, Florida. All are invited to stay for a reception after the service.

Published in The Ledger from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
