JAMES NELSON DARNELL
1948 - 2020
JAMES NELSON DARNELL, JR.

EAGLE LAKE- James Nelson Darnell, Jr., 72, of Eagle Lake, FL passed away on October 27, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Born July 28, 1948 in Lakeland, FL he grew up around the world, as the son of a career Air Force Father, spending time in Japan, England and the Bahamas. After retiring he moved back to Florida in 2005. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving in the Vietnam War and retired as a Fleet Manager for the United States Postal Service.
He is survived by: his wife of almost 49 years, Elizabeth; three sons, James 'Jay' Darnell, III and wife, Summer of Winter Garden, FL, Benjamin Darnell of Eagle Lake and Brooks Darnell and wife Venessa of Tampa; three sisters, Diana (Don) Davenport , Debbie (Charlie) Brand, and Michelle (Jerry) Hensley all of Montgomery, Alabama; five grandsons; and one granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Church of Christ Cemetery in Eagle Lake. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridsgefuneralcare.com.

Published in The Ledger from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Church of Christ Cemetery
