JAMES NELSON
FROST

BARTOW - James Nelson Frost passed away surrounded by love on 10/23/2019.
Born 8/15/1941 in Alturas, FL, a lifelong resident of Polk County, most knew him as the lenient animal control officer but may also remember him from 19 years of service at Crown, Cork and Seal. An avid outdoorsman, there was no better way to spend a weekend than fishing or hunting, passing on the skills and knowledge from years of experience and tales of when he was in the Navy.
He is survived by 1 daughter Suzan (Doug), 2 granddaughters Stephanie and Jenna Johnson, 3 great grandsons Bladen, Bridge and Beric, 1 sister Carolyn, 1 brother Glenn, nieces Theresa Crespie (Joe), Lisa Murdock (Randy) and Debbie Van Deutekom.
A celebration of life will be held Nov. 2 from 2-5 at Friendship Church 4676 Cleveland Heights Blvd, Lakeland, Fl 33813.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
