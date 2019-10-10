|
|
JAMES 'JAIME'
PARTIN, 48
LONDON, ENGLAND - James 'Jaime' Partin, 48, of London England passed at home on September 7, 2019.
Born on March 20, 1971 in Albany, Georgia to the late Penelope Ann Partin and Lt. Col. James D. Partin, Winter Haven.
Survived by his wife Rosie Partin; parents, Jan M. & Lt. Col James D. Partin (child Brian Ferrell), siblings, Mike Weathers of Lakeland; (wife Diana, children Jess & Jake), Kevin Watkins of Georgia; Jason Partin of Port Charlotte; (wife Sherri, children Taylor, Justin & Mckenzee), Stephanie Partin of Punta Gorda; (partner Kevin Kinnison, children Logan & Colby).
Preceded in death by his mother, Penelope A. Partin and sister, Rhonda (Weathers) Self (surviving children Raymond MacCalla, Tiffany Cason & Janie Self).
Jaime Partin was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle.
He was a man of many passions and loves - the greatest love being his family and friends.
Throughout his life he accomplished so much and can be remembered for many different achievements and pleasures.
Jaime was a great chef with over 30 years of professional experience both in America and Internationally.
He was a dedicated follower of sports, golf and American football; a great lover of music and otherwise known as 'DJ Jaime Swerve.'
He had a passion for travel, history and new experiences.
Jaime was a decorated military veteran, serving in the National Guard and in Desert Storm.
Jaime was also an active supporter of The American Alzheimer's Association and participated in many fundraising events. He thought highly of their work.
In honor of his work we would like to request in lieu of flowers, donations to this charity.
A 1:00 pm visitation and 2:00 pm celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Heartland Church in Winter Haven. A 21 gun salute will be followed at the Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
