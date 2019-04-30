|
|
JAMES PORTER BERRY
WINTER HAVEN - James Porter Berry passed away at age 82 on April 22, 2019.
Jim was born at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, TN and at a very young age, his family moved from Memphis to Brownsville, TN. In 1945, his family moved to Paris, TN, where he attended school and graduated from E.W. Grove High School in 1955. Jim attended college at Texas Christian University and graduated from Memphis State in 1959. He worked for a commercial bank in Paris upon graduation and served in the National Guard for six years. Jim married Sandra Bowden and had two children, Bronwyn and Nathan.
In 1963, Jim began his 40 year career with State Farm in Murfreesboro, TN and then moved to Winter Haven. Jim held many positions with State Farm including many supervisory roles and finished his career as a Field Underwriter. Jim loved to take pictures as a hobby and was blessed with friends to share many fun experiences, such as snow skiing, motorcycle riding and traveling the country; he even got to travel to Europe to take delivery on 3 Porsches at the auto manufacturing plant and travel the Autobahn with friends. Early on, Jim became an avid Porsche lover but biking became his passion. Riding on his Harley Davidson motorcycle when he retired became his love because of the friendly people he met in his travels; if there was anything new for his bike, he had it.
Jim as a very loving, caring man to his family and friends; he showed the love of Christ to everyone he met. He served at 'The Mission' in Winter Haven for many years and was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church where he was loved by many.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Ethel Berry, his brothers: Larry Berry and Don Berry and sister Jan Kennedy. Jim is survived by his wife Janet Tharpe Berry of 29 years, sister Carol Jean Berry of Atlanta, daughter Bronwyn 'Bo' Palo (Paul) of Winter Haven, along with two granddaughters, Padgell Palo of Atlanta, and Peyten Palo of Winter Haven, his son Nathan Berry of Arlington, TX, along with granddaughter Morgan Kaylor and three great grandsons: Willian, Ian and Alex Kaylor, two stepsons, Danny Tharpe (Nancy) of Atlanta and Jimmy Tharpe (Talei) of Cottesloe, Australia, along with three step granddaughters: Menique, Chenee' and Malia Tharpe; and three step grandsons, Asher, Ratu and Deigo Tharpe.
A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Dr., Winter Haven, FL. Visitation 10:30; Services 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Calvary Baptist Church or The Mission or Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019