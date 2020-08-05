JAMES R.

BRAUCKMULLER



LAKELAND - James R. Brauckmuller 'Jim' passed away on August 2, 2020 at Fawcett Mem Hospital in Port Charlotte FL at the age of 74. He was born January 9, 1946 at the FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne Wyoming. As a teen he loved getting Heathkits and putting together stereos. Over the years he got into computer tech helping out family and friends. Jim was a sweet, gentle soul who loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren who lovingly called him PopPop.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Arlene (Geraci) Brauckmuller of 47 years, sons Tom Lucas (Missy), John Lucas, Chris Brauck-muller (Melissa), Rick Brauckmuller (Angel) and daughter Elena Boughey (Keith). He is also survived by his sisters Cindy Clark, Barbara Lloyd (Gary), Nancy Heymann plus 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Heymann, fa-ther Arthur Brauckmuller, his step-father John Heymann, brother Joseph Brauckmuller, plus grandsons Steven J. Lucas and Austin L. Eaton.



