Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
James Carter
MULBERRY - James R. Carter, age 54, passed away April 15, 2019 at home.
He was born in Fremont, Nebraska on September 15, 1964. James moved from Auburndale six years ago to Mulberry. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy (Desert Storm), a security guard and of the Catholic faith.
Survived by his parents Bill & Betty Carter, Sr., brother Bill (Shirley) Carter, Jr., Steve (Suzie) Carter, John (Teresa) Carter and sister Sue (Brad) Preble.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
