Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES R. HARRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES R. HARRIS Obituary
JAMES R.
HARRIS, Sr., 81

LAKELAND - James R. Harris, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019, of lung cancer, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. He was born March 9, 1938, in New Castle, IN.
He is survived by his three children, Edward, Winter Haven, Dorothy, Honolulu, and James, Jr., Fort Myers, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lola Harris.
In lieu of funeral services, at his request, please donate to the , in his name. We, his children, would like to thank the staff at both Lakeland Memorial Hospital and the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Lakeland for the compassionate care our father received in his last days and hours.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.