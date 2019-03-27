|
|
JAMES R.
HARRIS, Sr., 81
LAKELAND - James R. Harris, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019, of lung cancer, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. He was born March 9, 1938, in New Castle, IN.
He is survived by his three children, Edward, Winter Haven, Dorothy, Honolulu, and James, Jr., Fort Myers, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lola Harris.
In lieu of funeral services, at his request, please donate to the , in his name. We, his children, would like to thank the staff at both Lakeland Memorial Hospital and the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Lakeland for the compassionate care our father received in his last days and hours.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019