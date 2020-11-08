JAMES RICHARD MCKENNIE, SR.MULBERRY - James Richard McKennie, Sr., 84, passed away September 8, 2020 at home in Mulberry, Florida after an extended illness. He is the son of the late Charles B. McKennie, Jr. and Laura Leonard.He graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in New Jersey in 1955. He attended the submarine school in Groton, Connecticut as a sonar technician. He retired after 21 years as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He served on several submarines including the USS Patrick Henry and USS George Washington Carver. After retirement from the Navy he worked for government contractors, A&T, Naval Undersea Warfare Center and DDL Omni Engineering. He also worked for a time as a security guard at Foxwoods Casino.He married his wife, Marcia Cook who passed away in November 2019. They were married for 64 years. He loved to sing both in church choirs, barbershop and in local plays. He loved to golf and work in his yard. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He became a great-great grandfather this year.Besides his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his son, James Richard McKennie, Jr., daughter, Bonnie McKennie Fall, granddaughter, Clarissa McKennie, grandson, Steven Small, two sisters, Durrett Bortner-Ryder and Linnie Lawrence and brother, Charles B. McKennie, III.He survived by his daughter, Cynthia McKennie (Walter) Small, six grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Lepage, Daniel (Carrie) McKennie, David (Lisa) Fall, Brian (Jenny) Fall, Robert (Alli) Fall, Grace McKennie and her fiancé Daniel Schultz; nine great-grandchildren, Caitlin and Nathan Lepage, Scarlett and Sienna McKennie, Riley Jenssen, Lily and Gabe Winebrenner, Emily and Marina Fall; great-great granddaughter, Kaylani Lepage and nieces and nephews.He will be interred at the Gales Ferry Cemetery in Connecticut at a private memorial.