JAMES ROBERT "BOB" SMITH

JAMES ROBERT "BOB" SMITH Obituary
JAMES ROBERT 'BOB' SMITH, 83

AUBURNDALE - Mr. James Robert 'Bob' Smith, age 83, a resident of Auburndale passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.
Mr. Smith was born June 21, 1936, in Orlando to Thomas Ira and Lilly (Rowell) Smith. He was an Auburndale resident for the past 47 years and graduated from Edgewater High School in Orlando. Bob was a United States Navy Veteran serving for 4 years. He retired after 22 years from Coca Cola Foods as a manager of Minco Credit Union. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church where he was also active in Sunday school. Bob enjoyed golf, softball, which is played until his early 70s, yardwork, helping others including donating blood & platelets for over 30 years, spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 1 sister and his granddaughters Marissa & Stephanie.
Bob is survived by his loving family: wife of 50 yrs: Sarah Smith, son David (Stephanie) Smith, both of Auburndale, 2 daughters: Brenda (Mike) Gordon, Rhonda (Tim) Hurley, both of Oviedo, brother Fred (Gwen) Smith of Tallahassee, 5 grandchildren: Dhanielle, Amanda, Molly, Nicholas & Matthew.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
