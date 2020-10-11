JAMES 'JIM' ROGER
WILLIAMS, Sr., 87
BARTOW - James 'Jim' Roger Williams, Sr., 87, of Bartow, FL and Westminster, SC, passed away due to a chronic medical condition October 5, 2020.
He was born in Avondale, NC April 8, 1933 to Lawrence O. and Ada Honeycutt Williams. Jim graduated from Appalachian State University following service in the Air Force during the Korean War. In his spare time, he loved being outdoors, spending time with his family and friends, listening to music (50s, Country and ABBA), dancing and fixin' things at home and with friends. He Praised his Lord through his beautiful voice as a member of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Choir and his service as a Deacon. Jim is known for his quiet, kind nature and quick wit. His ability to lead one to always do the right thing and be the best you could be influenced his family, friends, colleagues and countless students at Bartow High School where he taught and coached. When asked why he Coached, he said, 'Don't get me wrong, I love sports, but Coaching goes well beyond the rules of the game. Coaching gives you the chance to influence a young person on their path to becoming an adult.' Those who have taken his lessons to heart are a significant part of his legacy. Jim was a kind and loving partner to his spouse Rebecca for 64 years, as well as an amazing father to their children. Along with his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by his children and grandchildren who were the joy of his life: Cyndi (husband Dennis Masters, children Daniel and Sarah), Jimmy (wife Vickie, children Jenny, CeCe and Jimmy); Leah (husband Tony Kouskolekas, children, Nick, Aidan and Sam). Along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews there are also those who see him as a Father Figure and lovingly call him 'Mr. Jim.' He joins his grandson William Kouskolekas in Heaven.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, October 17, 2020 at the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church of Bartow. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. (Out of concern for the vulnerable, it is requested guests wear masks and practice social distancing.) Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery. Jim and his family request contributions be made to the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1411, Bartow, FL 33831, or the American Cancer Society
.