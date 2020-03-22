|
JAMES ROY DAYTON, 85
LAKELAND - James Roy Dayton, 85, of Lakeland, Florida passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He died at his home with his wife by his side.
Jim was born April 11, 1934 in Canton, NC to the late Fred Dayton and Flora Wilde Dayton. He graduated from Canton High School in 1952.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation. He served in the Philippines during the Korean War. He flew missions over Korea and China. When he returned to America, he attended and graduated from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. That's where he met his wife.
He was a retired Industrial Relations Manager at L.B. Smith and American Standard in Camp Hill, PA. He was transferred by American Standard to Lakeland, FL as the manager of the Southeastern Division of the U.S. for the company. He was PTSO President of Highland Elementary School in Camp Hill, PA, President of the Hampden Township Homeowner's Association and a Sunday school teacher in the Episcopal Church in Camp Hill.
He was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, FL. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He was able to enjoy retirement and travel the world with his wife for 10 years covering over 70 countries. His wife and family were his first love, but he was also a huge fan of old westerns and college football!
Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Eways Dayton; daughter, Kela (Bryan) Campbell of Irwin, PA; son, Michael James (Diana) Dayton of Orlando, FL; and daughter, Patrece Dayton of Terre Haute, IN. Six grandchildren: Matthew, Brooke and Jeremy Campbell, Jale Dayton and Mitchell and Grant Dennany; and two great grandchildren: Lincoln and Memphis Campbell.
Memphis James was born the day after Jim's death. He is also survived by his sister: Carolyn Dayton Jamison of Chandler, AZ and three nephews: Steve, Scott and Bill Jamison.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
