JAMES ROY

DAYTON, 85



LAKELAND - The family of James Roy Dayton, who passed away March 15, 2020, invites you to join them for a special memorial service in his honor. Jim's funeral service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1820 E. County Road 540A, Lakeland, Florida.



