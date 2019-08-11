|
JAMES 'JIM' RUSSELL
GOODNIGHT, 82
MANSFIELD, OH. - James 'Jim' Russell Goodnight, 82, of Mansfield, OH, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born July 21, 1937 in Mansfield, he was the son of Russell and Mary (Bister) Goodnight.
Jim was a good man at heart with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed watching birds, going out to eat, shopping and taking care of his plants and flowers. He was a member of the Amvets in Florida, the Moose Lodge and the VFW. He loved his cat, Andy and his dogs, Mac, Pepper and Sammi.
He is survived by his best friend and caregiver, Jeanne Miller; his son, Jason Goodnight; his step son, John; his sister, Ruth Spayde; his niece, Kimberly Add-ington; his nephew, Dale Spayde; and two aides, Sherri Hamilton and Mariah Woods who faithfully took care of him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Travis Goodnight and his sister, Mary Hayes.
There will be no services at this time.
The Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of James Russell Goodnight.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019