JAMES RYAN
HUBBELL, 74
ANDREW'S, N.C. - It is with great sadness that the family of James Ryan Hubbell announce his passing on Wednesday September 11, 2019, at the age of 74 in Andrew's, NC. Heaven welcomed a sweet soul.
Jim will be forever remembered by his beloved wife and best friend, Terry, their four sons, Jonathan Hubbell (Nicole), Stephen Hubbell (Heather), Todd Stephens, Justin Stephens, and brother Kenny Hubbell (Charlie). Jim was the proud grandfather of, and will forever be remembered by Connor Stephens, Julia Hubbell, Ava Hubbell, Maddie Dodd, Dawson Dodd, Aimee Goetz, and Bree Goetz. He will be remembered by his loving uncle, Carl Hubbell, Aunt Lorna Lawrence, and many much-loved cousins and dear friends.
Jim was born in Victoria, Texas, lived in Winter Haven, FL and graduated from Winter Haven High School and Polk Community College with an Associates Degree. He worked for Sears in Human Resources. He resided in Lakeland, FL and Andrews, N.C. for many years.
He was a loving husband and father who raised amazing sons, a proud patriot, a U.S. Army veteran, a musician, a fantastic cook, and a beloved volunteer at the Child Development Center, multiple schools, hospitals, and various other organizations.
Jim, a dedicated husband, father, and friend, will be remembered as a kind, sweet, funny, caring, and loving man who never met a stranger and was always ready to help those in need.
He was a great man.
James was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Fern Hubbell, and brother, David Hubbell.
A family celebration of James Hubbell's life will be held in the mountains of North Carolina at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Four Seasons Hospice, Palliative and Home Care for their support in his final days.
Memorial donations may be made to the Four Seasons Foundation in Hendersonville, NC, 828 513 2440 or to the .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019