JAMES 'Jim' SCHREINER



LAKELAND - Jim Schreiner, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hetherington, Woodbridge, VA, his grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas and Katie Hetherington of Omaha, Nebraska and Logan Davis, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, & Rosemary Schreiner, (Lakeland), his former spouse who continues to shine a light in all our lives.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Davis, (Lakeland, FL) brother, Jack Schreiner, and parents, Francis and Agnes Schreiner (Hamburg, NY), and mother of his children, Susan Almas, (Lakeland, FL.)

Jim was born on November 7, 1940 in Langford, NY. After graduating from Hamburg High School, Jim realized his gift of being a talented mechanic. He worked for John Marilla's garage in Armor, NY for several years until starting as a service writer for Jack Atkins Chevrolet in Hamburg, NY.

In 1977, Jim moved his family to Lakeland, Florida and started as the service manager for Bartow Chevrolet in which he remained for many years. His career culminated with being the motor pool supervisor for the City of Lakeland.

Jim was a man of faith and a member of the former Lakeside Baptist Church. His arrangements are being handled by David Russell Funeral Home.



