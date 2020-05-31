JAMES SCHREINER LAKELAND - Jim "Jim" Schreiner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES 'Jim' SCHREINER

LAKELAND - Jim Schreiner, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hetherington, Woodbridge, VA, his grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas and Katie Hetherington of Omaha, Nebraska and Logan Davis, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, & Rosemary Schreiner, (Lakeland), his former spouse who continues to shine a light in all our lives.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Davis, (Lakeland, FL) brother, Jack Schreiner, and parents, Francis and Agnes Schreiner (Hamburg, NY), and mother of his children, Susan Almas, (Lakeland, FL.)
Jim was born on November 7, 1940 in Langford, NY. After graduating from Hamburg High School, Jim realized his gift of being a talented mechanic. He worked for John Marilla's garage in Armor, NY for several years until starting as a service writer for Jack Atkins Chevrolet in Hamburg, NY.
In 1977, Jim moved his family to Lakeland, Florida and started as the service manager for Bartow Chevrolet in which he remained for many years. His career culminated with being the motor pool supervisor for the City of Lakeland.
Jim was a man of faith and a member of the former Lakeside Baptist Church. His arrangements are being handled by David Russell Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of David Russell Funeral Home (863) 616-1131
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved