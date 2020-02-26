Home

JAMES SHANNON TERRY

JAMES SHANNON TERRY Obituary
JAMES SHANNON TERRY, 82

POLK CITY - James Shannon Terry, age 82, passed away on February 22, 2020 in Lakeland with family by his side.
He was born on March 3, 1937 in Cooter, Missouri to James & Opal Terry. James is a resident of Polk City and moved to Polk County 36 years ago coming from West Palm Beach, FL. He is a veteran of the U.S. Military with a career spanning 20+ years in the Marines, Marine Reserves and retired from the Army. James was a member of Berea Baptist Church in Auburndale, enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
He is preceded in death by; his parents, daughter: Kasandra Kaleel, sister: Marie Wiley and brother: Kenneth Terry. James is survived by: his wife: Shirley Terry, daughter: Shanna (Michael) Monday of Polk City, son: James (Susan) Albert of Texas, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
There are no services scheduled. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
