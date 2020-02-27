Home

LAKELAND - James 'Doug' Strain of Lakeland passed away Feb. 22, 2020.
He was born Sept. 24, 1963 in Lakeland. He was self employed in the landscaping business for many years.
He is preceded in death by his brother Gary and many other loving relatives. He is survived by his son Ryan Strain (Brendie), grandson Zachary, granddaughter Allysa, brother Scott (Verla), nieces, Lila Grace and Shelby of Tampa, parents Chuck and Ginger Strain of Lakeland and companion Debbie Jamieson of Lakeland.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Feb. 28 at 1:00 PM at First United Methodist Church Chapel in Lakeland, with a reception following in the church parlor.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
