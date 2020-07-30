1/1
JAMES "JIM" STRICKLIN
1942 - 2020
JAMES 'JIM'
STRICKLIN, Sr., 78

BARTOW - James 'Jim' Stricklin, Sr., age 78, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born July 6, 1942 in Nashville, TN to Carl & Margaret Stricklin, Jim was a Veteran in the US Navy during the Cuban Crisis. He was a Maintenance Superintendent for U.S. AgriChem. He loved to race sports cars and work on old cars. He was a member of Winter Haven Lunker Lovers fishing club. Jim also coached Yellow Jacket Youth Football for many years and was inducted into the Bartow Yellow Jacket Youth Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy Stricklin (2013) and brother Carl Stricklin. He is survived by his two sons, Randee Stricklin & wife Ashley of Bartow and James W. Stricklin, Jr. & wife Tonya of Auburndale, daughter, Christina Stricklin of Winter Haven, grandchildren, Gauge, Lathan, Xander, Nathan, Jacob & wife Ashleigh, great granddaughter, Mia, brother, Freeman Stricklin & wife Billie, nephews, Jonathan Stricklin & wife Alice, Kevin Stricklin & wife Jessica and niece, Angela Gagen & husband Robert.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL.
Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
