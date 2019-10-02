Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
James Burgner
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, FL
James T. "Jake" Burgner


1936 - 2019
James T. "Jake" Burgner Obituary
JAMES 'JAKE' T.
BURGNER

LAKELAND - James T. 'Jake' Burgner passed away September 30, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lavoynne of Lakeland, daughter Jan (Don) Barlow of Lakeland, and a son Bobby (Carrey) Burgner of Santa Rosa Beach. He has three grandchildren, Dayna (John) Cassidy, Kaleigh and Brock Burgner, and three great grandchildren whom he adored.
Jake was born and raised in the Medulla area, where from a young age he became an avid outdoorsman, roaming the lakes and scrub to fish and hunt. He introduced his mily to these lifelong pursuits, loved teaching others to enjoy these outdoor interests, and eventually traveled as far a Texas and Colorado in search of adventure. He also loved the Florida Gators and was a dedicated fan. Jake was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force (Peace Time), a journeyman electrician, a member of the IBEW, and worked mostly in the central Florida area, at times, however, traveling far from home for great opportunities. He also applied his skills to help friends, his church and local sports leagues. He was a proud member of Ardella Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33813. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
