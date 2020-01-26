|
|
JAMES T. 'JIMMY' LOVETTE, 82
HAINES CITY - James T. 'Jimmy' Lovette of Haines City passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with Cancer. He was 82. Born in Bartow, FL January 20, 1938 to Fletcher and Alma Mills Lovette, James has lived his whole life in Haines City. He graduated Haines City High School in 1957, where he played football and ran track. Jimmy started a 54 year Career in the funeral business at Lane-Holt Funeral Home, helping countless families over the years, and retired from Oak Ridge Funeral Care. He was in the Florida National Guard for 8 years, was a member, and honored at the Haines City Historical Museum; the Florida Flywheelers antique Engine Club; active member of Eastside Baptist Church until it's closure and became a member of Christian Heritage Baptist Church in Winter Haven. He had a love for hunting, gardening, and attending Florida Flywheelers events and displaying his collection of old tools and his tractor. He also enjoyed attending gospel sings. His family was his first love.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Cerease; his sons: Steve Lovette (Rhonda) of Davenport, and Russell Lovette, of Haines City; his brother Charles Lovette (Diann) of Astalula, FL; and his sister Hazel Stackhouse of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Jimmy also leaves behind his grandchildren: Steven Lovette (Adisha), Tyler Lovette (Katie), and Faith Lovette; and his great-grandchildren Paisley, Khloie, Lynlie, Adylan, and Aynah.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020