JAMES VANDERBILT HONORS, 80LAKELAND - James Vanderbilt Honors, age 80, of Lakeland, FL, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Lakeland, FL.Mr. James Vanderbilt 'Van' Honors was born December 11, 1939 to Mr. James and Mrs. Frances Honors. He was the oldest of 7 children. He was raised on a farm in Nichols, Florida and was no stranger to hard work. He worked at the mobile phosphate mines as a teenager, had a lawn service and many odd jobs to help his family. He went to Atlanta, Georgia in 1957 where he met Evelyn Daniels, the love of his life, at the Grady Memorial Hospital Nursing School dormitory. It was a Friday night. Evelyn was the D.J. and she noticed the beautiful alligator shoes Van was wearing. From that day, Van, Evelyn and the shoes became inseparable. They were joined in holy matrimony in December 1961 and enjoyed 58 years together on this side of heaven. This year would have made 59 years of marriage!The Honors family moved to Florida in 1965 and Van was very active in the AME Lay organization as a speaker, singer, and instructor. Over the years, Mr. Honors stayed very active. While still in Atlanta, he joined Alexander Memorial Church under Rev. W. J. Rowe, serving as a Junior Steward.He was very busy as younger man maintaining a garden at home, a full-time job and working tirelessly in the community. Mr. Honors held various jobs over the years, but most notably as a manager for many years at a 7-11 convenience store, as co-owner of a laundromat and 27 years as a supervisor for Publix warehouse. When the Honors family moved to Florida, they joined Bethel AME Church in Lakeland, Florida under Rev. R. J. Blaine. Though Rev. Blaine saw the potential for him to become an excellent Elder, his heart was with the lay organization, and over the years has held various positions on every level. He kept his schedule open in order to sing in the choir and to attend conferences and other leadership meetings all over the country. He served as a delegate during numerous General Conferences that helped get several candidates from Florida elected to the position of Bishop in the AME Church.In 2000, Mr. and Mrs. Honors joined Mt. Sinai AME Church with plans to stay a couple years to help their dear friend Pastor Willie May Hogan get her young ministry started. After Pastor Hogan's retirement, the Honors family continued to support their new Pastor, Reverend Bernie Hayes, and his lovely wife Gwen. They really love the church and the way the Pastor mentors teenage boys through the Police Athletic League (PAL) Program.We thank God for the many years of service that Brother Honors provided to the church and the community. He will be missed and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.He was preceded in homegoing by his parents, the late Deacon James and Mother Frances Honors, sister Margaret Glessner, brother Reverend Calvin Honors, and sister Irene Roberts.He leaves to celebrate his legacy his faithful wife of 581/2 years, Evelyn; his sons, Eric Honors (Brenda), Reginald Honors (Donna), and daughter Inetta Bennett (Malcolm). He was also like a father to grandson Alan Honors (Jasmine), who now lives in Texas. He also leaves fond memories with his remaining siblings: Ellis Honors, Marva Moreland (Warren), and Betty Jean Smith (Charles). His memory will live on through a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones.Viewing at Gause Funeral Home Thursday, July 2, 2020 5:00PM-7:00PM (10 at a time with mask) Funeral service will be at Wildwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 3, 2020.